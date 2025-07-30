Merlin to Integrate Its Mission Autonomy Software Onto Northrop Grumman M437

Boston-based Merlin said on Wednesday that it is to integrate its Merlin Pilot autonomy software for Northrop Grumman's [NOC] Beacon testbed project using the Scaled Composites Model 437 (M437) aircraft. Merlin said that it "will provide engineering integration for software-in-the-loop testing and flight test operations, contribute to test procedure and documentation development, participate in recurring planning sessions, and deploy on-site personnel for flight tests in Mojave, Calif." Northrop Grumman announced the "sixth generation" Beacon software development endeavor (Defense Daily, June…