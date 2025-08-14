Merlin Labs to Go Public Next Year Through SPAC

The Boston-based Merlin Labs said on Thursday that it plans to go public early next year through Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. [BACQ], a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Inflection Point Asset Management. "As the leading defense prime contractor for AI [artificial intelligence] in aviation, the deal values Merlin at $800 million pre-money, and has over $125 million in committed PIPE [Private Investment in Public Equity] capital, $78 million of which has been funded at the BCA [business combination agreement]…