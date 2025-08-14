Sign In
Merlin Labs to Go Public Next Year Through SPAC

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Merlin Labs to Go Public Next Year Through SPAC
U.S. Air Force 102nd Rescue Squadron evaluator pilots check the control panel of an HC-130J Super Hercules as they fly from Ämari Air Base, Estonia, to Aviano Air Base, Italy on Jan. 26, 2024 (U.S. Air Force Photo)

The Boston-based Merlin Labs said on Thursday that it plans to go public early next year through  Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. [BACQ], a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Inflection Point Asset Management. "As the leading defense prime contractor for AI [artificial intelligence] in aviation, the deal values Merlin at $800 million pre-money, and has over $125 million in committed PIPE [Private Investment in Public Equity] capital, $78 million of which has been funded at the BCA [business combination agreement]…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

