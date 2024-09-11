The Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX-1) transits the waters of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in March 2013. The SBX is a combination of the world's largest phased-array X-band radar carried aboard a mobile, ocean-going semi-submersible oil platform. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Barker)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
7 hours ago |
09/11/2024
missile defense

The Missile Defense Agency published a notice Wednesday seeking market research on industry interested in meeting follow-on requirements for the Sea-Based X-Band Radar software development and system engineering.

SBX is the agency’s X-band radar mounted to…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.