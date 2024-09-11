The Sea-Based X-Band Radar (SBX-1) transits the waters of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in March 2013. The SBX is a combination of the world's largest phased-array X-band radar carried aboard a mobile, ocean-going semi-submersible oil platform. (Photo: U.S. Navy by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Barker)
The Missile Defense Agency published a notice Wednesday seeking market research on industry interested in meeting follow-on requirements for the Sea-Based X-Band Radar software development and system engineering.
SBX is the agency’s X-band radar mounted to…