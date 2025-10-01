Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Maxar Businesses Rebrand As Vantor And Lanteris

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Maxar Businesses Rebrand As Vantor And Lanteris
This WorldView Legion image show small details on, and around, San Francisco City Hall. Photo: Maxar Intelligence

Maxar Intelligence, part of the former Maxar before that company was taken private and split into two separate businesses, is now Vantor. And Maxar Space Systems, the other half of the former Maxar, is now Lanteris Space Systems. Vantor, which is based in Colorado, owns and operates the Worldview constellation of electro-optic Earth imaging satellites built by California-based Lanteris. Vantor is focused on providing customers with geospatial intelligence and on Wednesday added a new product to its portfolio, Tensorglobe, a…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

BAE Eyes Deal In Early ‘26 To Extend AMPV Production, Teams With Forterra For Autonomy Effort

Pentagon

Hegseth Teases Update In October On Plans For ‘Generational’ Acquisition Reforms

Army

Firehawk Completes Flight Tests Of Javelin And Stinger-Class Rocket Motors

International

Lockheed Martin Starts Land-Based Testing Of Japan’s Aegis Ship SPY-7 Radar

Trending

X-Bow Wins $191 Million Foreign Military Sale For Rocket Motors
Army Awards $5.04 Billion Deal To RTX For Coyote Interceptor Systems
DIU to Fund Anduril, Zone 5 Flight Testing of Low-Cost Kill Systems Against Larger Drones
Space Force to Field First Space Electromagnetic Warfare Tactical Operations Center, As SIPC Stands Up
Ahead Of Orders, Anduril Plans To Produce New Cruise Missile At Scale

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume