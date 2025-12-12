MatrixSpace Nabs Top Spot In DoD Counter-Drone Low-Cost Sensing Challenge

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) last Friday said it and its partners have awarded MatrixSpace Inc., the $500,000 top prize based on a challenge in the fall to demonstrate low-cost sensors for countering small drones. Matrix with its radar system was one of 10 finalists that DIU, U.S. Northern Command, the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) 401, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the Army, Navy and Marine Corps selected in July to compete with their solutions at Northern Command’s Falcon Peak…
Contract Updates
UPDATE: Eagle Safe Surfaces Colorado Inc.,* Englewood, Colorado (SPE8EC-26-D-0006, $139,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for snow removal equipment, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0008 and awarded Jan. 20, 2023. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics…
AvKARE LLC, Pulaski, Tennessee, has been awarded an estimated $12,915,328 firm-fixed-price requirements contract for telmisartan tablets. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are…
Bernard Cap LLC,* Hialeah, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $18,857,146 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for green service uniform garrison caps. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering…
Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $26,253,706 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in support of Air Force modeling simulation sustainment support. The Air Force modeling and simulation services support (AFMS3) contract provides comprehensive support to the Department of the…