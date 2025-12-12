Sign In
Unmanned Systems

MatrixSpace Nabs Top Spot In DoD Counter-Drone Low-Cost Sensing Challenge

Cal Biesecker By
MatrixSpace's expeditionary radar kit for detecting aircraft, small drones, vehicles, and people. Photo: MatrixSpace

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) last Friday said it and its partners have awarded MatrixSpace Inc., the $500,000 top prize based on a challenge in the fall to demonstrate low-cost sensors for countering small drones. Matrix with its radar system was one of 10 finalists that DIU, U.S. Northern Command, the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) 401, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and the Army, Navy and Marine Corps selected in July to compete with their solutions at Northern Command’s Falcon Peak…

