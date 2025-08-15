Marine Corps Set To Award Neros Contract For 8,000 Small, Affordable FPV Drones

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind.—The Marine Corps soon plans to award a contract to Neros to provide about 8,000 first person view (FPV) drones, some equipped explosive payloads, to extend the lethal range of its infantry formations, service officials said last week. The pending contract with Neros will be for $17 million, Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, vice chief of naval research, said during the biannual Technology Readiness Experimentation (T-REX) event hosted by the Indiana National Guard here. Most of the funding for…