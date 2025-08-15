Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Marine Corps Set To Award Neros Contract For 8,000 Small, Affordable FPV Drones

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Marine Corps Set To Award Neros Contract For 8,000 Small, Affordable FPV Drones
Neros Archer First Person View drone. Photo: U.S. Marine Corps

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind.—The Marine Corps soon plans to award a contract to Neros to provide about 8,000 first person view (FPV) drones, some equipped explosive payloads, to extend the lethal range of its infantry formations, service officials said last week. The pending contract with Neros will be for $17 million, Brig. Gen. Simon Doran, vice chief of naval research, said during the biannual Technology Readiness Experimentation (T-REX) event hosted by the Indiana National Guard here. Most of the funding for…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Army

Army Awards Lockheed Martin $4.24 Billion Deal For GMLRS Production

International

U.S. OKs Potential $500 Million HIMARS Deal With Bahrain

Navy/USMC

Navy Steps Closer To LSM Block I As It Procures Bollinger And Damen Data Rights

Army

Army Issues Solicitation Notice To ‘Rapidly Procure’ Launched Effects For Fielding In ‘26

Trending

Army Awards Lockheed Martin $4.24 Billion Deal For GMLRS Production
Merlin Labs to Go Public Next Year Through SPAC
Army Looks To Begin Replacing Gray Eagles With New STOL/VTOL UAS In FY ‘28
Air Force Preparing Supplemental EIS for Sentinel, Scraps Three of Four Town Halls This Month
Collins Sees Golden Dome As Periodic Upturn in Missile Defense, Tells Industry To ‘Get Ready To Go Fast And Think Big’

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume