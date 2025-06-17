U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean on March 9, 2024. (Photo: U.S Central Command)
By Rich Abott |
@ReaderRabott
4 seconds ago |
06/17/2025
amphibious Landing Ship Medium Navy/USMC

A Marine Corps unit that the Pentagon plans to ultimately deploy with the Landing Ship Medium (LSM) confirmed to reporters it has tested with an Army watercraft set to be the base design for the first revised LSM.

In the past two years while Lt. Col. Kevin Wheeler,…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.