Mack Defense Nabs Army Order For 86 More M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks

Mack Defense has received its first order for M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) under its new $221.8 million production contract with the Army, the company said on Tuesday. The Army has placed an order for 86 more HDTs, while the value of the initial order was not disclosed. “We are proud to continue supporting the U.S. Army with proven, reliable vehicles tailored to the demands of military operations,” Derik Beck, Mack Defense’s senior director of sales, business development and marketing…