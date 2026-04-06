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Air Force To Host Classified Industry Day For Standoff Attack Weapon

Cal Biesecker By
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Air Force To Host Classified Industry Day For Standoff Attack Weapon
An F-15E Strike Eagle is loaded with five JASSMs at Eglin AFB, Fla., on May 11, 2021 as part of Project Strike Rodeo, led by the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron (U.S. Air Force Photo)

The Air Force on Monday said it is hosting a classified industry day in June related to discuss the “attributes” of a Standoff Attack Weapon (SoAW) planned for fielding around 2033, according to a notice published on the government website Sam.gov. The SoAW is a concept of the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLMC), which is interested in a “relatively affordable air-launched standoff cruise missile against heavily defended targets,” the notice says. The June 17 event will be hosted by…

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