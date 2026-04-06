Air Force To Host Classified Industry Day For Standoff Attack Weapon

The Air Force on Monday said it is hosting a classified industry day in June related to discuss the “attributes” of a Standoff Attack Weapon (SoAW) planned for fielding around 2033, according to a notice published on the government website Sam.gov. The SoAW is a concept of the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLMC), which is interested in a “relatively affordable air-launched standoff cruise missile against heavily defended targets,” the notice says. The June 17 event will be hosted by…