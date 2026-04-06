Air Force To Host Classified Industry Day For Standoff Attack Weapon

The Air Force on Monday said it is hosting a classified industry day in June related to discuss the “attributes” of a Standoff Attack Weapon (SoAW) planned for fielding around 2033, according to a notice published on the government website Sam.gov. The SoAW is a concept of the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLMC), which is interested in a “relatively affordable air-launched standoff cruise missile against heavily defended targets,” the notice says. The June 17 event will be hosted by…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]