Bell, M1 Move Onto Final Phase Of Army’s Flight School Next Competition, Lockheed Doesn’t Advance

Bell [TXT] and M1 Support Services have both confirmed they’re advancing to the demonstration phase of the Army’s Flight School Next competition to modernize rotary-wing pilot training. Lockheed Martin [LMT], however, confirmed it was not selected to continue onto the final stage of the evaluation process. “While we are disappointed to learn we were not selected to continue to the next phase of the competition, we are proud of the innovative turnkey training solutions we matured throughout the process,” Lockheed…