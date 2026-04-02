Hegseth Ousts Army Chief Gen. Randy George

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked Army Chief Gen. Randy George to step down and retire effective immediately, a source close to the decision confirmed to Defense Daily. The decision was first reported by CBS News on Thursday afternoon, with chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell then acknowledging George’s retirement. “General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades…