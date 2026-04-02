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Hegseth Ousts Army Chief Gen. Randy George

Matthew Beinart By
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Hegseth Ousts Army Chief Gen. Randy George
Army Gen. Randy George, the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army, addresses attendees at the 146th National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 24, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked Army Chief Gen. Randy George to step down and retire effective immediately, a source close to the decision confirmed to Defense Daily. The decision was first reported by CBS News on Thursday afternoon, with chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell then acknowledging George’s retirement. “General Randy A. George will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately. The Department of War is grateful for General George’s decades…

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