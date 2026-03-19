Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, while noting the final requested figure “could move.” “As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move, obviously,” Hegseth said during a media briefing. “It takes money to kill bad guys. We're going back to Congress and folks there to ensure that we're properly…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
Army Taking ‘More Refined’ Approach On Push For Right To Repair Reforms, Obadal Says
After lawmakers decided against including major “right to repair” reforms in the latest defense policy bill, a senior Army official has said the service is continuing its push for authorities […]
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Job Feed
-
Senior/ Principal Electrical Engineer, Product Transition
Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Cleared Senior/Principal Quality Assurance Specialist
Electronic Fabrication, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
-
Cleared R&D Manager
Cybersecurity, CA Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Livermore, CA
-
Tech Risk and Control [Multiple Positions Available]
JPMorganChase - Plano, TX