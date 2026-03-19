Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, while noting the final requested figure “could move.” “As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move, obviously,” Hegseth said during a media briefing. “It takes money to kill bad guys. We're going back to Congress and folks there to ensure that we're properly…