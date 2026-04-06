Space Force Requests More Than $8 Billion For Space-Based AMTI

While the Space Force has said it views the fielding of space-based ground moving target indication (GMTI) as preceding operational air moving target indication (AMTI) satellites, the service's fiscal 2027 budget suggests a possible reversal of roles. The Space Force asks for more than $7 billion in procurement for AMTI in fiscal 2027 versus $1 billion for GMTI. In addition, the service requests more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027 for research and development on space-based GMTI--$253 million in discretionary…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]