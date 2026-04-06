Space Force Requests More Than $8 Billion For Space-Based AMTI

While the Space Force has said it views the fielding of space-based ground moving target indication (GMTI) as preceding operational air moving target indication (AMTI) satellites, the service's fiscal 2027 budget suggests a possible reversal of roles. The Space Force asks for more than $7 billion in procurement for AMTI in fiscal 2027 versus $1 billion for GMTI. In addition, the service requests more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027 for research and development on space-based GMTI--$253 million in discretionary…