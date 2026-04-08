Northrop Grumman Plans First Demo Of IBCS-Enabled ISV In Late April

Northrop Grumman [NOC] is planning an initial capability demonstration of an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS)-enabled Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) by late April, company officials have said. Jeremy Knupp, Northrop Grumman’s vice president of global command and control solutions, told reporters recently the upcoming demo with the GM Defense [GM]-built vehicle is part of a series of planned events intended to advance the company’s effort to move out an adaptive framework model for IBCS that will enable “multi-platform, multi-mission capability.”…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Job Feed
-
Material Planner
Leidos - Camp Springs, MD
-
Prosecuting Attorney I/II
City of Bellingham - Bellingham, WA
-
Machine Learning Scientist
Time Series Reinforcement Learning - Senior Associate - Machine Learning Center of Excellence - JPMorganChase - New York, NY
-
Deck Engineer
Mixed Work Schedule - Military Sealift Commanf - Norfolk, VA