Northrop Grumman Plans First Demo Of IBCS-Enabled ISV In Late April

Northrop Grumman [NOC] is planning an initial capability demonstration of an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS)-enabled Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) by late April, company officials have said. Jeremy Knupp, Northrop Grumman’s vice president of global command and control solutions, told reporters recently the upcoming demo with the GM Defense [GM]-built vehicle is part of a series of planned events intended to advance the company’s effort to move out an adaptive framework model for IBCS that will enable “multi-platform, multi-mission capability.”…