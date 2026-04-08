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Northrop Grumman Plans First Demo Of IBCS-Enabled ISV In Late April

Matthew Beinart By
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Northrop Grumman Plans First Demo Of IBCS-Enabled ISV In Late April
A Northrop Grumman-purchased Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) the company is testing to incorporate IBCS as it works to deploy the system in a more mobile configuration on lighter systems (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman [NOC] is planning an initial capability demonstration of an Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS)-enabled Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) by late April, company officials have said. Jeremy Knupp, Northrop Grumman’s vice president of global command and control solutions, told reporters recently the upcoming demo with the GM Defense [GM]-built vehicle is part of a series of planned events intended to advance the company’s effort to move out an adaptive framework model for IBCS that will enable “multi-platform, multi-mission capability.”…

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