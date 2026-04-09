Army Plans ISV-Heavy Competition, May Procure Over 600 Platforms

The Army is moving ahead on its effort to field a larger version of its Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), detailing plans for rapid prototyping and an aim to eventually procure over 600 platforms. A recently released notice details the Army’s interest in commercial solutions to meet the ISV-Heavy (ISV-H) requirement, which it says is “designed to meet critical operational requirements for mobility and transportability in dispersed and contested environments.” “The ISV-H will provide critical operational capabilities, including exportable power to…