Army Plans ISV-Heavy Competition, May Procure Over 600 Platforms

The Army is moving ahead on its effort to field a larger version of its Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), detailing plans for rapid prototyping and an aim to eventually procure over 600 platforms. A recently released notice details the Army’s interest in commercial solutions to meet the ISV-Heavy (ISV-H) requirement, which it says is “designed to meet critical operational requirements for mobility and transportability in dispersed and contested environments.” “The ISV-H will provide critical operational capabilities, including exportable power to…
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Trump Wants Second Reconciliation Bill On His Desk By June 1
President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Congress to pass and send a second reconciliation bill to his desk by June 1. The deadline follows congressional Republicans’ backing a pursuit […]
Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
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