Los Alamos Elevator in Plutonium Facility Faces Technical Failures, DNFSB Says

An elevator for transporting radiological material within the Department of Energy’s Los Alamos National Laboratory’s plutonium facility suffered “several mechanical failures” over the last few months, according to a report by the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board. The report from July 25 said the recent failures pertained to the doors’ interlocking system. Management at the New Mexico facility then initiated a response team to develop solutions to the elevator’s issues. “Resident inspectors have discussed these issues and the contractor’s resolution plan with…