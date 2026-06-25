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Nuclear Modernization

Longtime Space Force senior heads to Nuclear Weapons Center

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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Longtime Space Force senior heads to Nuclear Weapons Center
Dr. Kelly Hammett, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the Director and Program Executive Officer (PEO) for the Space Rapid Capabilities Office (Space RCO). (Photo: U.S. Space Force)

The longtime head of the U.S. Space Force's rapid acquisition office is leaving to take a senior role at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, according to a June 18 press release. Kelly Hammett, director of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office since its creation, will depart the organization this summer after helping establish it as one of the Space Force's acquisition entities. The office is responsible for developing and fielding space capabilities to address urgent military requirements. Hammett is expected…

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