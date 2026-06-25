Longtime Space Force senior heads to Nuclear Weapons Center

The longtime head of the U.S. Space Force's rapid acquisition office is leaving to take a senior role at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, according to a June 18 press release. Kelly Hammett, director of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office since its creation, will depart the organization this summer after helping establish it as one of the Space Force's acquisition entities. The office is responsible for developing and fielding space capabilities to address urgent military requirements. Hammett is expected…