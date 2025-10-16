Lockheed’s Spike NLOS Moves To Phase 2 Of Army’s M-LRPSM Program

The Army has moved Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Spike Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) missile into the second phase of the Mobile-Long Range Precision Strike Missile (M-LRPSM) program, which will be followed by a final decision on a system to fill a directed requirement. Lockheed Martin said it received a $30 million award for Phase 2 of the program, which includes delivery of more missiles for safety confirmation testing and integration efforts. “Being down selected so quickly for Phase 2 of the M-LRPSM competition…