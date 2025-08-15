Lockheed’s New GMLRS Deal Supports Boosting Production To 14,000 Rockets Per Year

The Army’s new $4.24 billion ceiling increase for its Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) contract with Lockheed Martin [LMT] will support boosting production from 10,000 to 14,000 rockets annually through fiscal year 2027, according to the service. An amendment to the Army’s justification and approval documents for the GMLRS contract, published on Thursday, notes the production boost includes increasing the combined number of GMLRS Unitary Extended Range and GMLRS Alternate Warhead rockets from 2,074 to 5,268 per year. “The…