Lockheed Martin Wins $233 Million Full-Rate IRST Block II Order For Navy And Air National Guard

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Oct. 20 announced it won a $233 million contract order to deliver the previously delayed infrared search and track (IRST) 21 Block II sensor system and initial spares for use by U.S. Navy and Air National Guard fighters. The IRST Block II is featured in pods attached to the aircraft to passively detect and track airborne targets at long ranges with faster target data. On Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, the sensor is integrated into the front…