Navy’s MQ-25A Unmanned Tanker Finishes First Test Flight

The first Boeing [BA] MQ-25A Stingray carrier-based unmanned tanker aircraft conducted its first flight test on Saturday a year later than previously planned, the Navy and Boeing revealed on Monday. The test occurred on the morning of April 25 at Boeing’s facility at the MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Ill., where the MQ-25A flew for about two hours up to an altitude of 10,000 feet. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) noted that during the flight, Navy and Boeing Air Vehicle Pilots…