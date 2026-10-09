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Lockheed Martin Unveils PAC-3 Edge; Advances In Army’s Future Interceptor Program

Cal Biesecker By
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Lockheed Martin Unveils PAC-3 Edge; Advances In Army’s Future Interceptor Program
Rendering of Lockheed Martin's PAC-3 Edge air defense interceptor for the Army's Future Interceptor program. Image: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin [LMT] last Friday said the Army has progressed the company into the next stage of the service’s Future Interceptor program competition, and debuted its entry, the PAC-3 Edge interceptor. The future interceptor program is the Army’s effort to replace the current PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors which are supplied by Lockheed Martin. Testing of PAC-3 Edge will begin in 2027 with an aim to deployed by 2031, the company said. The new interceptor leverages Lockheed Martin’s PAC-3…

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