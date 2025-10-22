Lockheed Martin Takes Fixed Price, Production Lot Charges on “P958” Program

Lockheed Martin's [LMT] 2025 third quarter earnings report with the Securities and Exchange Commission noted $1.8 billion in losses thus far for a classified program in the company's aeronautics business segment--$530 million of which "remained accrued in other current liabilities in our consolidated balance sheet." The company did not return a phone call seeking comment on whether this program is the SR-72, the vaunted, Mach 6 hypersonic drone which the U.S. Air Force may one day use for strike and…