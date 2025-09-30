Lockheed Martin Starts Land-Based Testing Of Japan’s Aegis Ship SPY-7 Radar

Lockheed Martin [LMT] started initial light off ground-based testing for the Japan-bound Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV)’s shipset 1 SPY-7 radar system on schedule, the company announced Tuesday. The testing is being done in partnership with the Japan Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), including all four AN/SPY-7(V)1 antennas from the first shipset at its Moorestown, NJ Production and Test Center. Lockheed Martin marked this as the start of a “comprehensive testing phase” that is important…