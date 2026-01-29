Sign In
Search
Pentagon

Lockheed Martin, Pentagon Sign Agreement To Quadruple THAAD Interceptor Production

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Lockheed Martin, Pentagon Sign Agreement To Quadruple THAAD Interceptor Production
A THAAD system successfully launches and intercepts a medium-range target using a remote launcher kit in Flight Test THAAD (FTT)-23 at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and the Pentagon have agreed on a framework for the company to quadruple the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors over the next seven years, from 96 to 400 interceptors annually.  The deal announced Thursday is the latest in a series of new Pentagon initiatives to boost munitions manufacturing capacity, and follows a recent agreement with Lockheed Martin to more than triple production of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors.  "We…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Congress

Houses Passes Final $839 Billion FY ‘26 Defense Spending Bill, Heads To The Senate

Army

Army Awards Potential $5.6 Billion AI, Data Analytics Deal To Salesforce

Pentagon

Duffey Teases Announcement Of More Production Boost Initiatives ‘In the Coming Days’

Army

Mistral, UVision To Provide HERO 90 Loitering Munition For Army’s LASSO Effort

Trending

Duffey Teases Announcement Of More Production Boost Initiatives ‘In the Coming Days’
Northrop Grumman Expects Agreement Soon To Accelerate B-21 Production; Pausing Buybacks
Army Awards Potential $5.6 Billion AI, Data Analytics Deal To Salesforce
Space Systems Command Looking Into Mission Operations Center For Space Data Network
Stop Work Order Issued To AeroVironment For SCAR Antennas

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume