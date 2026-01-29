Lockheed Martin, Pentagon Sign Agreement To Quadruple THAAD Interceptor Production

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and the Pentagon have agreed on a framework for the company to quadruple the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors over the next seven years, from 96 to 400 interceptors annually. The deal announced Thursday is the latest in a series of new Pentagon initiatives to boost munitions manufacturing capacity, and follows a recent agreement with Lockheed Martin to more than triple production of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors. "We…