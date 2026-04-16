Lockheed Martin Nabs Near Billion-Dollar Trident II Contract Modification

Lockheed Martin's [LMT] Space business has secured an $850.4 million contract modification from the Navy to continue work on the Trident II (D5) Life Extension 2 program, according to a Defense Department announcement. The cost-plus-incentive-fee modification supports advanced design and development efforts tied to the Strategic Systems Programs’ Shipboard Systems Program (SSP) Alteration initiative, the Pentagon website said on April 15. The award modifies a previously issued contract and was issued on a sole-source basis, with one proposal received. Work…