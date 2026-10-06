Lockheed Martin Nabs $245 Million Mod For Second IRST Block II Order

The U.S. Navy recently awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $245 million modification to procure a second full rate production order of the F/A-18E/F Infrared Search and Track (IRST) 21 Block II systems for the U.S. and Australia. The order includes 48 infrared receivers (45 for the Navy and three for the Royal Australian Air Force), 74 processors, 27 inertial measurement units for the Navy and test equipment maintenance and lay-in material. This follows the first full-rate order for IRST21 last…