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Lockheed Martin Nabs $245 Million Mod For Second IRST Block II Order

Rich Abott By
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Lockheed Martin Nabs $245 Million Mod For Second IRST Block II Order
An F/A-18 Super Hornet equipped with a Block II Infrared Search and Track prepares for its first flight with the long-range sensor. The passive sensor, which provides aircrew with enhanced targeting, will be delivered with Super Hornet Block III aircraft and is at the front of the centerline fuel tank. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy recently awarded Lockheed Martin [LMT] a $245 million modification to procure a second full rate production order of the F/A-18E/F Infrared Search and Track (IRST) 21 Block II systems for the U.S. and Australia. The order includes 48 infrared receivers (45 for the Navy and three for the Royal Australian Air Force), 74 processors, 27 inertial measurement units for the Navy and test equipment maintenance and lay-in material.  This follows the first  full-rate order for IRST21 last…

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