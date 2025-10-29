Lockheed Martin Invests $50 Million In Saildrone, Plan To Integrate Weapons On USVs

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Wednesday announced a $50 million investment in maritime drone maker Saildrone, with plans to integrate weapons and other systems onto their unmanned surface vessels (USVs). Work will “begin immediately, applying an open architecture approach along with secure command and control capability to integrate Lockheed Martin’s JAGM [Joint Air-to-Ground Missile] Quad Launcher (JQL) system” onto the Saildrone’s 65-foot-long Surveyor USV, the companies said. Lockheed Martin bills JAGM as an affordable in-production, in-service successor to the Longbow Hellfire…