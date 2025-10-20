Lockheed Eyes Flight Test In 2026 For Long-Range Missile Concept Informing PrSM Inc. 4

Lockheed Martin [LMT] is readying to conduct a flight test in 2026 of its long-range missile offering informing the Army’s requirements for a future extended range version of the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). “We are actively looking at continuing to position ourselves to be successful. We’ve had some very significant components of components tests over the last several months, starting in last year. We’ll begin flight testing in the very near future,” Paula Hartley, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control’s…