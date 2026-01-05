Lockheed Conducts Successful Alternative Warhead-Variant Extended Range GMLRS Test

Lockheed Martin [LMT] recently conducted a successful test of the Alternative Warhead (AW)-variant of the new extended range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER-GMLRS), firing out to a distance of 112 kilometers. The company said the demonstration at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico validated the system’s “range, accuracy and lethality” and “moves the AW variant toward operational use by the Army and its international partners.” “ER GMLRS delivers the extended range our partners need, on a platform they…