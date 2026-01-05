Sign In
Search
Army

Lockheed Conducts Successful Alternative Warhead-Variant Extended Range GMLRS Test

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Lockheed Conducts Successful Alternative Warhead-Variant Extended Range GMLRS Test
Extended Range-GMLRS. Photo: Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin [LMT] recently conducted a successful test of the Alternative Warhead (AW)-variant of the new extended range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (ER-GMLRS), firing out to a distance of 112 kilometers. The company said the demonstration at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico validated the system’s “range, accuracy and lethality” and “moves the AW variant toward operational use by the Army and its international partners.” “ER GMLRS delivers the extended range our partners need, on a platform they…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

L3Harris Trims Operating Segments In Realignment

Air Force

SDA Surveying Industry On Ability To Provide Ground Entry Points For Tranche 3

International

U.S. Used Over 150 Aircraft In Operation To Capture Venezuela’s Maduro, Caine Says

Business/Financial

Still Early Days But DoD Taking Positive Steps To Improve Acquisition, Lynn Says Ahead Of Exit

Trending

L3Harris Trims Operating Segments In Realignment
U.S. Used Over 150 Aircraft In Operation To Capture Venezuela’s Maduro, Caine Says
Coast Guard Awards $3.3 Billion In Polar Icebreaker Contracts To Bollinger And Rauma
Boeing Awarded $8.6 Billion Deal To Build Israel’s New F-15IA Fighter Jets
Lockheed’s Venture Arm Invests In Battery Technology Company South 8

Contract Updates

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. (Falls Church, Virginia) – $12,584,393

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $12,584,393 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the management, technical services, labor, material, support services, equipment, and facilities to accomplish repair and refurbishment of MK-41 Vertical Launch Systems on board Navy…

Virginia Pilot Association (Virginia Beach, Virginia) – $13,101,154

Virginia Pilot Association,* Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded $13,101,154 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide pilot services in support of Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Port Operations to assist with the navigation of ships in and out of areas from Cape Henry…

Bell Textron Inc. (Fort Worth, Texas) – $14,071,857

Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $14,071,857 modification (P00012) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001924F2602) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This modification exercises options to provide continued program management, engineering, and logistics services for calendar…

Alabama Shipyard LLC (Mobile, Alabama) – $16,840,735

Alabama Shipyard LLC,* Mobile, Alabama, is awarded a $16,840,735 firm, fixed-price contract (N3220526C0004) for the 98-calendar day shipyard availability for the deactivation of Military Sealift Command's fleet oiler vessel USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194). This contract includes a base work…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume