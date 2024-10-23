Staff Sgt. Takeshi Berdan, left, from Battery D, 6th Battalion 56th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and Spc. Dylan Dominguez, right, from the North Dakota National Guard, both Army Air Defense Battle Management System Operators, prepare the Sentinel A4 for night operations against threat air objects. Photo: U.S. Army Operational Test Command
Lockheed Martin [LMT] has confirmed it’s set to support planned proposal activities later this year with the Army on moving the Sentinel A4 radar program into full-rate production (FRP) in 2025.
The company said a justification and approval document has…