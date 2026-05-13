Sign In
Search
Air Force

Less Than $400 Million Needed to Modify VC-25B Bridge Aircraft, USAF Estimates

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Less Than $400 Million Needed to Modify VC-25B Bridge Aircraft, USAF Estimates
US Air Force insignia on an aging jet plane.

The nearly decade-long program to develop and field two VC-25B Air Force One planes by Boeing [BA] has a price tag thus far of more than $4.2 billion, but the service estimates that the cost to modify the 747-8i formerly used by Qatar's emir to be used as a VC-25B bridge aircraft is less than $400 million. The estimate on the total cost of VC-25B through fiscal 2031 is nearly $5.7 billion. The Air Force is pegging delivery of the…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Pentagon Signs Framework Deals To Rapidly Buy Low-Cost Cruise Missiles, New Hypersonic Weapon

Homeland Security

Coast Guard Finalizes $3.5 Billion Contract With Davie For Five Icebreakers

Navy/USMC

RTX Wins SeaRAM Ship Self-Defense Contract For Australian Frigates

Advanced / Transformational Technology

With Software Add, L3Harris Turns Its Tactical Radios Into Counter-Drone Sensors And Effectors

Trending

HAC-D Lawmakers Skeptical Of Battleship; CNO Says Will Use Ford Reactor
Army Awards Leidos $2.7 Billion To Accelerate Hypersonic Work
USAF To Meet With Companies On Support Equipment For B-52 CERP
Defense Watch: Mythos, DARC, DARPA Plane, New SWO Boss, Startup Raises
With $1.5 Trillion Request, Army, Air Force, Navy’s Unfunded Lists Focus Solely On MILCON Projects

Congress Updates

Army

Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]

Congress

Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage

The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]

Congress

Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives

Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]

Congress

All Future Systems Should Have Autonomy Features, Reed Says

Last week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) visited North Kingstown, R.I.-based Senesco, which is teaming with autonomous systems company Havoc to bid on the U.S. Navy’s Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program. […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume