Less Than $400 Million Needed to Modify VC-25B Bridge Aircraft, USAF Estimates

The nearly decade-long program to develop and field two VC-25B Air Force One planes by Boeing [BA] has a price tag thus far of more than $4.2 billion, but the service estimates that the cost to modify the 747-8i formerly used by Qatar's emir to be used as a VC-25B bridge aircraft is less than $400 million. The estimate on the total cost of VC-25B through fiscal 2031 is nearly $5.7 billion. The Air Force is pegging delivery of the…
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Congress Updates
Hegseth Says DoD Open To Reviewing Army’s Planned Cuts To Legacy Helicopter Procurement
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has told lawmakers the Pentagon is open to reviewing the Army’s planned procurement cuts to its legacy manned aviation fleet. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.), ranking member […]
Appropriators Press For Details On Iran War Costs; DoD’s $29B Estimate Doesn’t Include Base Damage
The Pentagon estimates the U.S.’ ongoing conflict with Iran has now cost at least $29 billion, while a lead official noted the updated figure does not factor in damage to […]
Appropriators Offer Skepticism On $350B Defense Reconciliation Plan, ‘Big Risk’ For Key Initiatives
Senate and House Appropriators told Pentagon leadership on Tuesday they’re skeptical of the department’s plan to fund $350 billion of the fiscal year 2027 defense budget through the reconciliation process, […]
All Future Systems Should Have Autonomy Features, Reed Says
Last week, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) visited North Kingstown, R.I.-based Senesco, which is teaming with autonomous systems company Havoc to bid on the U.S. Navy’s Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel program. […]
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Senior Federal Executive Assistant (Must have TS/SCI clearance)
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