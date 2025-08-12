Leonardo DRS Demonstrates Counter-Drone Package On Unmanned Surface Vessel

Building on its successful ground-based mobile counter-drone capabilities with the Army, Leonardo DRS [DRS] recently successfully demonstrated these technologies aboard a small unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the open water for naval fleet protection, the company said on Tuesday. The company conducted two demonstrations, the first a two-day proof-of-concept evaluation in early July near Norfolk, Va., of the company’s counter-unmanned aircraft system maritime mission equipment package (MEP) included its BlackLab passive radio frequency detection system, STAG electro-optic/infrared gimbal with advanced…