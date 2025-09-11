Leidos Stays Mum During Navy MASC USV Review, But Combining Sea Hunter And Overlord USVs

While some companies are publicizing their bids on the Navy’s newest Medium Unmanned Surface Vessel (MUSV) competition, Leidos [LDOS] is more subtly noting the strength of combining two MUSV designs it worked on with the service over the past decade. The Navy opened the latest MUSV solicitation in July in a revamp of the services’ medium and large USV programs into one larger MUSV program called Modular Attack Surface Craft (MASC) (Defense Daily, July 29). Leidos told Defense Daily in…