Leidos Starts Building New Small USV In Australia, Faster Variant Of Marine Corps ALPV

Leidos [LDOS] on Tuesday announced it has started work on an Australian-build of its Sea Archer small unmanned surface vessel (USV), based around being a faster version of the Marine Corps’ drug runner-inspired Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel (ALPV). The company said Sea Archer is built around speed and endurance, able to reach sprint speeds of up to 40 knots and has a range of 1,500 nautical miles. It has a payload bay capacity of almost 2,000 pounds and can support missions…