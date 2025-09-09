Sign In
Leidos Starts Building New Small USV In Australia, Faster Variant Of Marine Corps ALPV

Rich Abott By
Artist concept of the Leidos Sea Archer small Unmanned Surface Vessel, based around being a faster version of the Sea Specter Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel (ALPV). (Image: Leidos)

Leidos [LDOS] on Tuesday announced it has started work on an Australian-build of its Sea Archer small unmanned surface vessel (USV), based around being a faster version of the Marine Corps’ drug runner-inspired Autonomous Low-Profile Vessel (ALPV). The company said Sea Archer is built around speed and endurance, able to reach sprint speeds of up to 40 knots and has a range of 1,500 nautical miles. It has a payload bay capacity of almost 2,000 pounds and can support missions…

