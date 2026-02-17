Leidos Negotiating Co-Investment Deals With DoD For Key Programs

The Defense Department and Leidos [LDOS] are negotiating framework agreements for co-investments in key acquisition programs for the company, Leidos CEO Tom Bell said on Tuesday. The forthcoming co-investment opportunities are in areas where Leidos has already increased capital expenditures, and internal research and development spending over the past three years, Bell said during the company’s fourth quarter 2025 earnings call. The areas for “potential co-development opportunities” for “exciting franchise programs for Leidos” include the “maritime growth pillar” to expand…