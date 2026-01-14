Lead Landing Ship Medium Contract Award Planned For Mid-2026

A contract award to build the lead Landing Ship Medium (LSM) is expected in mid-2026, a senior Marine Corps official said Tuesday. Brig. Gen. Lee Meyer, the Marine Corps’ director of expeditionary warfare, provided the update following the Navy and Marine Corps’ decision to move forward with Dutch firm Damen’s LST-100 design. “We’re pursuing an innovative acquisition strategy…leveraging the FY ‘25 NDAA authority on a non-developmental ship design [with] shortened acquisition timelines. We will deliver this urgently needed capability to…