L3Harris Wins $400 Million Contract For THAAD Motors and LDACS

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Monday announced it received a new $400 million contract to produce more solid rocket boost motors and Liquid Divert and Attitude Control Systems (LDACS) for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. Lockheed Martin [LMT] is the prime contractor for THAAD interceptors. This comes after the January announcement that the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin agreed on a seven year framework for the company to quadruple production of THAAD interceptors from 96 to 400 annually (Defense…