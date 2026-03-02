L3Harris Names New CFO, Freeing Bedingfield To Run Missile Solution Business

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Monday named Ken Sharp its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective March 16, taking over for Ken Bedingfield, who is switching full-time to running the company’s Missile Solutions segment. Sharp, 55, will join L3Harris from Peraton where he was executive vice president and CFO. Bedingfield joined L3Harris as CFO in December 2023 and added the role of president of the Aerojet Rocketdyne segment in February 2025. In January 2026, L3Harris created the Missile Solutions segment, which…