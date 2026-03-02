Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

L3Harris Names New CFO, Freeing Bedingfield To Run Missile Solution Business

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
L3Harris Names New CFO, Freeing Bedingfield To Run Missile Solution Business
Ken Sharp, incoming chief financial officer at L3Harris Technologies. Photo: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Monday named Ken Sharp its new chief financial officer (CFO) effective March 16, taking over for Ken Bedingfield, who is switching full-time to running the company’s Missile Solutions segment. Sharp, 55, will join L3Harris from Peraton where he was executive vice president and CFO. Bedingfield joined L3Harris as CFO in December 2023 and added the role of president of the Aerojet Rocketdyne segment in February 2025. In January 2026, L3Harris created the Missile Solutions segment, which…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Hegseth, Caine Offer Details On Iran Strike Campaign, U.S. Has Employed ‘Classified Effects’

Air Force

RG-XX To Highlight New Space Force Acquisition Approach

Advanced / Transformational Technology

U.S. Confirms First Combat Use Of Low-Cost, One-Way Attack Drones In Iran Strikes

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Trump Orders Government To Stop Using Anthropic’s AI, Hegseth Deems Firm ‘Supply Chain Risk’

Trending

Defense Watch: Black Arrow and Blackbeard, Jordan KuMRFS, Epirus and DFT
Experimental Operations Unit Flights To Spur CCA Increment 2 Requirements
Air Force Acquisition Official: ‘APG-85 Is A Helluva Radar Unless You Don’t Have One’
Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

Congress

“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]

Congress

Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill

The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume