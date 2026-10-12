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L3Harris Nabs Large International VAMPIRE Order; Army Deliveries Underway

Cal Biesecker By
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L3Harris Nabs Large International VAMPIRE Order; Army Deliveries Underway
L3Harris VAMPIRE in live fire demonstration. Photo: L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] recently received an order worth about $500 million from an undisclosed international customer for its VAMPIRE counter-drone system, a senior company official said on Monday. The international sale is “like five times larger” than the $106 million award the company received from the U.S. Army over the summer, Chris Aebli, president of L3Harris’ Communications & Spectrum Dominance segment, told reporters during the Association of the U.S. Army conference. The international VAMPIRE order covers the effector, which is…

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