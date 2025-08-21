L3Harris Expansion of Florida Plant to Focus on Golden Dome

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] is opening a $100 million expansion of its satellite plant in Palm Bay, Fla.--94,000 square feet of space to focus on the future Golden Dome missile defense system. "L3Harris’ investments translate to more than 900,000 square feet of new and renovated advanced manufacturing space nationwide to support the production of space-based missile warning and defense technologies, precision fire-control sensing, targets, and propulsion and control systems for interceptors," the company said on Thursday after a ribbon-cutting at the…