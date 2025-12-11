L3Harris Delivers First Production Meadowlands Satellite Jammer To Space Force

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Thursday said it delivered the first Meadowlands production unit to the Space Force, providing the service with a ground-based mobile capability to jam and disrupt enemy satellite communications. Delivery of the first production unit follows acceptance in April by the Space Force of the first two development Counter Communications System (CCS) Meadowlands, which were used by the government for integrated testing (Defense Daily, May 20). Meadowlands is a more compact version of the transportable CCS that…