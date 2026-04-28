True Anomaly Raises $650 Million In New Round To Continue Scaling

True Anomaly on Tuesday said it raised $650 million in a new funding round that will be used to hire employees and scale its capabilities to meet customer demand for space superiority products. The Series D round was co-led by Eclipse and Riot Ventures. True Anomaly has developed the Jackal autonomous orbiting vehicle that is capable of maneuvering in low Earth orbit to conduct persistent surveillance of adversary spacecraft, replicate adversary spacecraft for training and test purposes, and to meet…