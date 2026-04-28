True Anomaly Raises $650 Million In New Round To Continue Scaling

True Anomaly on Tuesday said it raised $650 million in a new funding round that will be used to hire employees and scale its capabilities to meet customer demand for space superiority products. The Series D round was co-led by Eclipse and Riot Ventures. True Anomaly has developed the Jackal autonomous orbiting vehicle that is capable of maneuvering in low Earth orbit to conduct persistent surveillance of adversary spacecraft, replicate adversary spacecraft for training and test purposes, and to meet…
Recommended
Marines Tap Sikorsky, Robinson’s Unmanned R66 For Medium Resupply Drone Development Effort
Trending
Congress Updates
Slotkin: Pentagon Should Use Anthropic’s Mythos To Spot Cyber Security Gaps
The Pentagon should be using Anthropic‘s recently announced Mythos artificial intelligence model to spot gaps in cyber security, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said on Tuesda. “I think the thing that […]
Budd And Shaheen Bill Would Authorize 329 F-15EX Fighters
Two members of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), have introduced the Airpower Acceleration Act, which would authorize multi-year procurements of […]
HASC’s Wittman Sees ‘Challenging’ Push For $350B In Reconciliation Funds, Wants Sustained Defense Increase
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.– Congress’ work to pass $350 billion in reconciliation funds to support the Trump administration’s push for a $1.5 trillion fiscal year 2027 defense topline is “going to […]
Army Secretary Says “We Need To Over-Invest in FLRAA To Get It Online As Quickly As Possible”
Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee’s defense panel (HAC-D), said on Thursday that the Army’s budget plan beginning in fiscal 2027 has more than $2 billion […]
Job Feed
-
Model Based Systems Engineer
Leidos - Huntsville, AL
-
Software Engineer III (SE3
San Diego, CA) - Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc - San Diego, CA
-
Senior Software Engineer I (SE4
St. Louis, MO) - Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc - St. Louis, MO
-
Senior Databricks Platform Engineer
Sev1tech, Inc. - Arlington, VA