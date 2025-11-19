L3Harris Breaks Ground On Expansion Of Propulsion Facilities In Camden

L3Harris Technologies [LHX] on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid rocket motor production campus in Camden, Ark., part of the company’s ongoing push to increase its ability to meet rising demand for rocket motors. The Arkansas Advanced Propulsion Facilities (AAPF), which will add more than 20 new facilities, 230,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space to the company’s existing 2,000 acre footprint in Camden, will focus on medium and large rocket motors used in tactical and air defense…