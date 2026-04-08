Kratos Nabs Space Force Contract For Ground System Architecture Worth $447 Million

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] on Wednesday said it received a potential $446.8 million the Space Force’s Space Systems Command (SSC) for a new Ground Management and Integration (GMI) agreement that will support Epoch 1 and Epoch 2 space launches and operations for Resilient Missile Warning Tracking architecture in medium Earth orbit (MEO). SSC announced the award last month. The award is the largest non-indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract Kratos has ever won in the space arena, a company spokesperson told…