Air Force

Kelly Plugs Increase In F-16 Training For Ukrainian Pilots At 162nd Fighter Wing

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
Kelly Plugs Increase In F-16 Training For Ukrainian Pilots At 162nd Fighter Wing
Pictured is a U.S. Air National Guard photo of leaders from the 19th Air Force and the 162nd Fighter Wing receiving an update on F-16D aircraft 379 at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz. on Aug. 19th.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) is advocating a boost in F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots at the 162nd Fighter Wing in Tucson, Ariz. In Ukraine, the pilots "are flying multiple sorties a day--sometimes four or five in a single day-- under constant threat, continuously being locked up by surface-to-air missile systems and Russian aircraft," Kelly said during an Oct. 9 nomination hearing for U.S. Air Force Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach as the next service chief of staff. "They still manage to intercept…

