KC-46A Boom Issues Not Confined to Refueling A-10s

While the U.S. Air Force has cited the stiff aerial refueling boom (ARB) of the Boeing [BA] KC-46A Pegasus tanker as an issue for the slower A-10 close air support aircraft, the stiffness has also been a problem for pilots of faster fighters, such as the Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle and Lockheed Martin [LMT] F-22 Raptor, and KC-46A boom operators have had problems with remote operation of the boom. Such conclusions come from three reports Air Mobility Command (AMC) at…