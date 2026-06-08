Joint Strike Missile Operational Test Planned For October, 2027, As Kongsberg Gets Nearly $241 Million Lot 2 Award

The U.S. Air Force is planning an operational test of the Joint Strike Missile (JSM) by Norway's Kongsberg in October next year, and the company is receiving a nearly $241 million award for the second lot of JSMs, according to a Defense Department contracts announcement last Friday. The contract for the second lot of JSM "provides for the purchase of all up rounds with containers, test hardware, and support items being produced under this contract," the Pentagon said. "Work will…