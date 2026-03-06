JIATF 401, FAA Plan Weekend Test Of Army High Energy Laser For Countering Drones

The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) 401 and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) the weekend of March 7 and 8 planned to test an Army high-energy laser (HEL) to assess the safe use of the system for domestic operations, the Defense Department said on March 6. The upcoming test is not the first test of a HEL between DoD and the FAA but closely follows two incidents where U.S military operators used a laser system to shoot down a party…