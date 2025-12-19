JIATF-401 Chief Says U.S. Counter-Drone Framework Should Tie Into Golden Dome

A future integrated network of counter-drone capabilities designed to protect U.S. military installations and critical infrastructure should also work as part of the larger envisioned Golden Dome homeland missile defense shield, the head of a new Defense Department task force that is centralizing oversight and management of DoD counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) efforts said last Friday. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 has responsibility for Group 1 through 3 drones whereas the Golden Dome initiative is responsible for Group 3,…
Contract Updates
UPDATE: Belmont Instrument LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts (SPE2D1-26-D-0004, $48,750,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022.…
Gilbane Japan GK (Tokyo, Japan) – $53,097,051
Gilbane Japan GK, Tokyo, Japan, has been awarded a $53,097,051 firm-fixed-price contract for project LXEZ201072 Repair Special Operations Wing Facility B3524. This contract provides for a design-build project with the purpose of replacing existing concrete roof and repair 38,875 square-foot…
Raytheon Co. (Fort Wayne, Indiana) – $15,401,144
Raytheon Co., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was awarded a $15,401,144 firm-fixed-price contract to update the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System. The amount of this action is $15,401,144. Bids were solicited via the web with one received. Work will be performed…
Gilbane Federal (Concord, California) – $17,249,472
Gilbane Federal, Concord, California, was awarded a $17,249,472 firm-fixed-price contract for the conversion of a building to a secure space. The amount of this action is $17,249,472. Bids were solicited via the web with three received. Work will be performed…