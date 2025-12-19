JIATF-401 Chief Says U.S. Counter-Drone Framework Should Tie Into Golden Dome

A future integrated network of counter-drone capabilities designed to protect U.S. military installations and critical infrastructure should also work as part of the larger envisioned Golden Dome homeland missile defense shield, the head of a new Defense Department task force that is centralizing oversight and management of DoD counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) efforts said last Friday. The Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 has responsibility for Group 1 through 3 drones whereas the Golden Dome initiative is responsible for Group 3,…